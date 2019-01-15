Help us find the best startup lawyers

We’re looking for the best lawyers who are working with startups today, and we’d like your recommendations.

Right now, it’s hard to find the sort of attorney who can help you see around corners as a young company, negotiate tricky situations and connect you to other legal experts when you need to go deep on a topic.

Help us by filling out this two-minute survey.

If you’re like me, you’ve spent hours researching online, working your network for word-of-mouth recommendations and going through a trial-and-error process. TechCrunch is trying to save you time and money here by publishing a list of lawyers with whom other founders have had great experiences.

Since we began the project last month, we’ve already heard from nearly 600 founders and early startup leaders about lawyers they recommend, across booming local startup scenes and top Silicon Valley companies. We’ve also gotten great feedback about lawyers who people work with through the new generation of online legal services, like Atrium and UpCounsel, so please tell us about your experiences if you’ve gone that route.

So far, it feels like we’re solving a real problem. But we know there are many more stories to hear — and lawyers who should be on the list — so we want your recommendations, too.

If you’re a lawyer reading this, please note that we strongly encourage you to share this survey with your clients. We’ve found that when they’ve had good experiences, they are more than happy to give you a strong recommendation.

Any questions? Email me at eldon@techcrunch.com. This project is part of a new thing TechCrunch is working on, which we’ll have more to share about soon.