More tickets released for TechCrunch Winter Party at Galvanize

Silicon Valley loves a party, and we’re ready to help you get your swerve on. We’ve just released a fresh batch of tickets to the 2nd Annual TechCrunch Winter Party. Our fabulous midwinter fete takes place on Friday, February 8 at Galvanize in San Francisco.

Here’s a hot tip: buy your ticket now, because they won’t sit around for long. Last year, nearly 1,000 people came to the party and — as cliché as it sounds — a good time was had by all. You do not want to miss this event.

Never been to a TechCrunch party? You’re in for great fun and even better opportunity. Relax with cocktails, tasty canapés and the chance to connect and converse with your entrepreneurial siblings — as well as some of the Valley’s prominent movers, shakers and potential star-makers.

And, if you really want to shine a spotlight on your early-stage startup, buy a demo table for $1,500. You never know who might stop by your booth and potentially turn the party into a major cause for celebration. Oh, and that price also includes three attendee tickets. Score!

Of course, it’s not a TechCrunch party without plenty of games, activities, giveaways (free tickets to Disrupt San Francisco, anyone?) and, ‘natch, awesome swag.

Here are the party particulars.

When: Friday, February 8, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday, February 8, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Where: Galvanize, 44 Tehama St., San Francisco, CA 94105

Galvanize, 44 Tehama St., San Francisco, CA 94105 Ticket price: $85

We’ll keep releasing tickets in batches over the next couple of weeks, so if you miss this round, keep your eyes on our Facebook and Twitter feeds to stay up to date on the next release.

Join us to celebrate everything startup while enjoying plenty of food, drink and opportunity. Get your tickets to the 2nd Annual TechCrunch Winter Party today.