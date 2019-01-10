Check out the trailer for Jordan Peele’s new YouTube series ‘Weird City’

Mastermind Jordan Peele is a very busy man these days, working on new projects including the movie Us, an upcoming Twilight Zone reboot, a Netflix stop-motion animated movie called Wendell and Wild, as well as two Amazon shows. But the Academy Award winner is also making time for YouTube.

The first trailer for Weird City, a sci-fi anthology series with an absolutely amazing cast, dropped today.

The series was created by Peele and Key and Peele writer Charlie Sanders, and follows the lives of various characters in the future city of Weird, where the middle class has disappeared and left only the rich (living ‘above the line’) and the poor (‘below the line’).

The Weird City cast includes Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ed O’Neill, Awkwafina, Laverne Cox, Steven Yuen, Dylan O’Brien and Gillian Jacobs.

The show drops February 13 on YouTube Premium.