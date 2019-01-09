Emtek introduces August-powered smart locks

Looks like August’s big news for the show wasn’t doorbell, after all. Rather, the smart lock maker announced this morning that it will be bringing its technology to three new locks from Emtek.

Like August, Emtek is a part of the Swedish conglomerate Assa Abloy. The implementation of the technology will be similar to August’s relationship with fellow Assa Abloy brand, Yale, where the more tech-savvy start will essentially power the lock’s smart capabilities. August branding won’t appear on the locks themselves, but its app will be required to interact with the technology.

Two of the three will include August’s Auto-Unlock, DoorSense and Auto-Lock tech. The locks will come in keypad or keyed models, priced at $440 and $370 — around $100 pricier than August’s own models. The difference is apparently due to the more premium materials used in Emtek’s version.

The new locks will be available in showrooms where Emtek hardware is sold this spring.