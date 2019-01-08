The best and worst of CES 2019: Monster displays, VR in cars and crazy personal gadgets Matt Burns @mjburnsy / 9 hours CES 2019 is here and there has been a lot of technology announced at the show. From the latest autonomous vehicle technology to the coolest personal gadgets, here’s a roundup of the best from the show so far. Autos I used VR in a car going 90 mph and didn’t get sick The 2019 Mercedes CLA gets a major tech upgrade to make it the ‘ultimate wearable’ Audi spins out Holoride to put VR in every car Smart home Lenovo’s new tablets double as Alexa smart screens Lenovo is building an $80 Google Assistant clock for your nightstand Kohler put Alexa in a toilet so Happy New Year Personal gadgets Sony adds Alexa to its noise-canceling headphones Focals smart glasses Anker’s new phone sized charger can power a laptop and costs just $30 DJI finally releases a $650 Mavic 2 controller with built-in screen CES revokes award from female-founded sex tech company Lenovo’s new bluetooth travel speaker is 🔥🔥🔥 OtterBox and PopSocket teamed up and made an iPhone case with a built-in PopGrip Mophie’s new iPhone case charges your phone without taking up the Lightning port HP releases a monster $5k, 65-inch gaming display The worst The most disappointing email of CES 2019