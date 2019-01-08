Save your spot for TechCrunch Robotics+AI 2019

TechCrunch returns to UC Berkeley on April 18th for TechCrunch Sessions: Robotics+AI. The single-day event will feature talks, workshops, demos and plenty of networking opportunities. We added artificial intelligence to the event this year because the technology is so closely tied to the success of robotics and so much more.
We have several ways for you to attend the event. Pick the one that works best for you.
- $249 Early-Bird Tickets. You’ll save $100 before prices go up
- $45 Student Tickets
- $1,500 Startup Demo Table Packages come with 3 tickets (open to early-stage companies only)
Watch some of the highlights from last year’s event:
Getting a Grip on Reality: Deep Learning and Robot Grasping
With Ken Goldberg, UC Berkeley
The Best Robots on Four Legs
with Marc Raibert, Boston Dynamics
Demo: Cassie
with Agility Robotics
The Future of Transportation
with Chris Urmson, Aurora
Building Stronger Humans
with SuitX
Checkout all of last year’s coverage here. Be on the lookout for upcoming announcements for this year’s agenda.
At TC Sessions: Robotics + AI, you can expect well over 1,000 attendees made up of student researchers, technologists, founders and investors. Click here to learn more about the event and get your Early-Bird tickets before they sell out.
Another way to participate in the event is through a sponsorship. Check out the Robotics+AI sponsorship deck and find an activation that matches your goals.