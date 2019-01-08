Save your spot for TechCrunch Robotics+AI 2019

TechCrunch returns to UC Berkeley on April 18th for TechCrunch Sessions: Robotics+AI. The single-day event will feature talks, workshops, demos and plenty of networking opportunities. We added artificial intelligence to the event this year because the technology is so closely tied to the success of robotics and so much more.

Watch some of the highlights from last year’s event:

Getting a Grip on Reality: Deep Learning and Robot Grasping

With Ken Goldberg, UC Berkeley

The Best Robots on Four Legs

with Marc Raibert, Boston Dynamics

Demo: Cassie

with Agility Robotics

The Future of Transportation

with Chris Urmson, Aurora

Building Stronger Humans

with SuitX

Checkout all of last year’s coverage here. Be on the lookout for upcoming announcements for this year’s agenda.

At TC Sessions: Robotics + AI, you can expect well over 1,000 attendees made up of student researchers, technologists, founders and investors.

