Samsung CES 2019 liveblog

It’s not really CES until Samsung has taken the stage. The company’s annual keynote is one of the tentpole events for the giant consumer electronics show. Sure, the company keeps its mobile powder dry until Mobile World Congress rolls around, but CES is the time when the rest of company’s businesses can shine.

It’s hard to say for sure what will be on display at today’s event, but if past years are any indication (and they usually are), the event will be focused on PCs, home entertainment and appliances. You can also be pretty sure that we’ll be getting a little Bixby action at the event, as the company looks to expand the appeal of its also-ran smart assistant.

Rumors have offered a peek at a handful of other possibilities, including the addition of a more budget-minded version of the Galaxy Home smart speaker — the HomePod competitor Samsung has yet to actually hit the market. Other possibilities include wearables and, perhaps, some content offerings to go along with the latest wave of 8K sets.

The event kicks off at 2PM PT, 5PM ET.