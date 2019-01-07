Motiv is bringing NFC-based payments to its fitness ring

Announced way back at CES 2016, Motiv’s fitness ring was surprisingly capable and accurate for its tiny form factor. Earlier this year, the startup promised to bring even more functionality to the finger, starting with biometric authentication that uses a wearer’s gait to unlock devices.

This year at the show, the company’s got a handful of additional new features to showoff. Most interesting among them is upcoming addition of mobile payments, via NFC. How, precisely the platform works remains to be soon, though the company promises security through the biometrics.

Interesting, the company also claims to be adding ECG (electrocardiogram) readings. Again, details are pretty scant on the feature, which is due out next year. Of course, Apple recently brought the feature to its smartwatch, and others are no doubt following suit soon.

It will be interesting to see how the company manages to fit that into the ring’s form factor —surely it must be running out of unused space by now. Ditto for how all of this ultimately impacts the life of the ring’s tiny built-in battery. No word on whether Motiv is actively pursuing FDA approval for the new medical feature.