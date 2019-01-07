Mophie’s new iPhone case charges your phone without taking up the Lightning port

If you use wired headphones with your new iPhone, you’re probably familiar with the pain that comes along with trying to listen to music while you’re charging your phone via the Lightning port. Mophie unveiled its solution to this problem at the Consumer Electronics Show today.

Thanks to Qi wireless charging, Mophie’s new battery case for iPhone X, Xs Max, Xs/X and XR gives you full access to your iPhone’s Lightning port. That means you can listen to music with wired headphones while wirelessly charging your phone.

To charge the pack itself, you plug it in with a USB-C input or place it on a Qi-based wireless pad. The case provides up to 25 hours of talk time for iPhone Xs/X and up to 31 hours of talk time for the iPhone Xs Max and iPhone XR. This particular juice pack will be available this quarter for $119.95.