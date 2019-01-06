UrgoNight is a wearable headband that wants to help you sleep better

Getting a good night’s sleep is a universal desire for the human race. At the Consumer Electronics Show today, UrgoNight showed off its non-invasive solution to train your brain to sleep better. It’s designed to teach your brain to sleep better using electroencephalogram (EEG) measurements and app-based brain exercises.

UrgoNight requires you to wear the device for 20 minutes a day, three times a week for three months. It uses positive feedback to show you what brain processes and mental activities work best to produce the brainwaves associated with better sleep.

“What we do is help you produce more of these brain waves,” UrgoNight CTO Robin Reynaud told TechCrunch.

The idea is to use it during the day, perhaps after work, before you go to sleep. It’s not meant to be worn during sleep.

UrgoNight claims it can help you fall asleep 40 percent faster and reduce how often you wake up in the middle of the night by 53 percent. Three months after you complete your first round, UrgoNight suggests repeating a conditioning session to make sure your brain is still optimized for the best sleep.

UrgoNight is set to come out later this year at a retail price of $600. It will be available for pre-order starting this spring, with deliveries arriving by the end of the year. UrgoNight is a CES 2019 Innovation Award honoree in the wearable technology category.