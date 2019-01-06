QLED is finally available in a glass display with the HP Pavilion 27

HP today announced the Pavilion 27 and it looks spectacular. This is the first display that offers a QLED screen — HP calls it by it’s official name Quantum Dot — that’s on glass instead of film. The differences should be clear. When offered on glass, the images are sharper and cleaner — though so is the glare. I like glass displays.

This is a big step forward in the display world and should open up opportunities for additional products both larger and smaller. This screen offers over a billion different colors.

The Pavilion 27 is also HP’s thinnest screen to date. Most of it is just 6.5mm thick though the bottom of the display, where the ports and power supply lives, is much thicker. This screen cannot be mounted flush on a wall and that’s a sham.

Connectivity options include USB-C, DisplayPort and HDMI. It will be available in March for $399.