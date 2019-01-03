GE adds a bunch of Google Assistant-friendly smart home products

This year’s CES is already shaping up to be another big show for smart home devices, with the Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant show down in the center ring. GE bought into the Alexa ecosystem fairly early on and got on-board with Google Assistant more recently.

At the Pixel 3 event back in October, the company announced that its C by GE bulbs were the first to carry Made by Google certification with Home functionality built-in right out of the box. At CES this year, the company will show a bunch more products, effectively tripling the size of the C by GE line.

In addition to the standard bulbs announced in the fall, the company’s also releasing full color lights with millions of color options, available in a handful of configurations, including a lighting strip.

Also new is a GE light light switch, which allows for remote dimming of standard bulbs, along with a smart plug and a motion sensor that controls the room’s lighting via movement and ambient light. All of the above are compatible with Home devices without the need for a separate smart home hub. They’ll also work with Amazon Alexa and Apple’s HomeKit. The lights aren’t cheap, running between $40 and $75. The smart plug, meanwhile, costs $25. Other prices are still TBA.