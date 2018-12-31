Soulja Boy’s game consoles pulled from store weeks after launch

As anyone from the Gizmondo to the Virtual Boy can tell you, it’s tough to launch a console. Of course, it helps when your device apparently comes pre-loaded with thousands of games from big-name companies like Nintendo, Sony, Square and Bandai.

It was clear the moment they were launched that Soulja Boy’s SouljaGame console and handhelds were too good to be true, in spite of his insistence that he’d struck deals with game publishers. Now, around three weeks after launch, both have been pulled from his online store (which also stocks a familiar-looking wearable and headphones).

I had to boss up, I didn’t have a choice. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) December 29, 2018

What caused the systems to be pulled from his site isn’t clear, though the rapper appears to have acknowledged as much in a tweet, stating, “I had to boss up, I didn’t have a choice.” Of course, given Nintendo’s history, it seems unlikely that a deal was struck to license titles to what appears to amount to a rebranded emulator.

As Variety notes, titles like Tekken and Tomb Raider were also featured in ads for the systems, which is practically crying out for publishers to intervene. Meantime, he’s promised “big plans” soon, including his already stated intention to launch an e-sports team at some point next year. For now, however, the rapper appears to be doing just fine, thank you very much: