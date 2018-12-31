Epic Games surprises players on New Year’s Eve

Happy New Year!
The folks over at Epic Games have a special treat in store for players hopping on Fortnite today. In celebration of New Year’s Eve all around the world, Fortnite is having an in-game live event where a massive, dropping disco ball descends on the map each hour, on the hour.
The virtual ball drop has the same affect on players as a boogie bomb, meaning that everyone playing Fortnite is collectively dancing each time the minutes on your clock read :00.
Obviously, the clock has already struck midnight and 2019 has officially begun in many parts of the world, but the in-game ball drop threw some players off guard.
Nick Chester, Epic’s PR spokesperson, tweeted this in response:
2018 was a huge year for Fortnite. Even beyond the turning of a new year, Epic Games has good reason to celebrate.