Epic Games surprises players on New Years Eve

Happy New Year!

The folks over at Epic Games have a special treat in store for players hopping on Fortnite today. In celebration of New Years Eve all around the world, Fortnite is having an in-game live event where a massive, dropping disco ball descends on the map each hour, on the hour.

The virtual ball drop has the same affect on players as a boogie bomb, meaning that everyone playing Fortnite is collectively dancing each time the minutes on your clock read :00.

Obviously, the clock has already struck midnight and 2019 has officially begun in many parts of the world, but the in-game ball drop threw some players off guard.

A NEW YEARS EVENT ALREADY? HAPPY EARLY NEW YEARS I GUESS LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/Jwmu1W1klP — FaZe Thiefs (@Thiefs) December 31, 2018

Nick Chester, Epic’s PR spokesperson, tweeted this in response:

Woke up to learn that many Fortnite players are unaware of time zones. We’re an educational and international game. Happy New Year to you if you’re already in 2019! https://t.co/CnqzyXfFE5 — Nick Chester (@nickchester) December 31, 2018

2018 was a huge year for Fortnite. Even beyond the turning of a new year, Epic Games has good reason to celebrate.