Men in Black are back in first MIB International trailer

A fourth Thor film may never happen (contracts and Infinity Stones depending), but the leads of the wonderfully bent Ragnarok are back to save a different beloved franchise. The first trailer for Men in Black International reunites Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as Agents H & M (the discount department store jokes write themselves), two MIB agents tasked, naturally, with saving the world from alien scourges.

The London-based spinoff of the series also stars Liam Neeson, Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani and Emma Thompson — one of the few through lines with previous entries in the series.

The first trailer for the finds Hemsworth and Thompson traveling the world under the command of Neeson and (Emma) Thompson, variously in and out of those familiar black suits. Agent M’s role appears to be similar to that of Will Smith’s in the first — a hot shot new recruit attempting to learn the ropes of the secretive organization. Hemsworth, meanwhile, knows a good hammer joke when he reads it.

Sure we’re right in the throes of the holiday movie season, but you’re going to have to wait for this one. Men in Black International is scheduled for a June 14 release.