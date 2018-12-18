Five rockets are set to launch within 24 hours starting later today

Today was supposed to be a historic day with four rocket launches by four different companies. But that’s not going to happen. As of publication, three of the four rocket launches are canceled. The flights were pushed until tomorrow, setting up another and more significant historical event.

If all the rockets currently scheduled launch as planned, there could be five launches within a 24 hour period.

Tuesday, 8:57pm ET ULA Delta IV Heavy

Wednesday 5:40am ET India’s GSLV Mk. 2

Wednesday 9:07am ET Space X Falcon 9

Wednesday 9:30am ET Blue Origin New Shepard

Wednesday 11:37am ET Arianespace Soyuz

Originally, today, SpaceX, Blue Origin, Arianespace, and ULA were supposed to launch their respective rockets. Rocket Tuesday, people were calling it. And for good reason as, if successful, it would have been a historic event. But then Arianespace canceled their flight due to high-altitude winds. Blue Origin scrubbed its launch because of the rocket’s ground infrastructure. And seven minutes before SpaceX’s Falcon 9 was set to launch, an onboard computer triggered an abort, causing the rocket to stand down for the day.

ULA’s Delta IV Heavy launch is still on the books for later today, and if successful, could mark the start of a fantastic day of rocket launches.