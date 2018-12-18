Atari teams up with some startup to pretend to make blockchain-based games

Animoca Brands will produce and publish blockchain-based versions of RollerCoaster Tycoon and Goon Squad worldwide (excluding China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau); the new titles will feature the integration of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The term of the Agreement extends through to 31 March 2022.

In honor of this exciting announcement I’d like to propose the following blockchain-based products available for license to those hunting for a quick buck:

Blockchain! The Musical

Blockchain Cereal

Blockchain Brand Kombucha

Blockchain & Me, An Alien Adventure

Blockchain Whiskey

Blockchain Soda

Blockchain The Miniseries

Blockchain Lingerie – Shake His Merkle Tree

Blockchain Brand Firestarters

Blockchain Pessaries For Her

Blockchain French Ticklers

Blockchain Getaway Cars

Blockchain Killer Apps (rumored not to exist)

Blockchain Airlines

Blockchain Margarita Mix

Blockchain Cowboy Hats

Blockchain Burgers

Blockchain Dance Studios

Blockchain Pants