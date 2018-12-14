Pimcore closes $3.5M for its open-source data platform to expand in the US

Pimcore, an open-source platform for data and customer experience management which has emerged out of Austria, has closed $3.5 million in a Series A funding led by German Auctus Capital Partners AG. The funding will be used for its US expansion.

Pimcore is aimed at any channel, device, or industry that wants to manage its digital data and customer experience. While there are several such companies on the market today, Pimcore claims to be an ‘out-of-the-box’ solution and the only open-source platform out there, thus competing with more proprietary products from SAP or Informatica which typically run on licensing business models.

CEO of Pimcore, Dietmar Rietsch says: “Our primary goal is to disrupt traditional licensing business models as open-source adoption skyrockets in enterprises. This funding round gives us the resources and tools to be able to stand up to legacy players like SAP and Oracle, and to really transform the customer experience and data management spaces, especially in the US.”

Pimcore recently acquired the US-based Pimcore Global Services and its whole outsourcing infrastructure in Delhi.

After being founded in 2013, it now has over 82,000 companies across 56 countries, including global enterprises such as Audi, Burger King, Continental and Intersport.