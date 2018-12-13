Scammers are sending bomb scares to nab BTC

A new scam is making the rounds that promises to disrupt countless offices and schools. The scam is simple: the scammers send an email threatening to detonate a bomb if they don’t get a certain amount of Bitcoin within a specified timeframe. Because there is little upside to ignoring a bomb threat at this point in history, entire offices are now being evacuated as this scam spreads.

The scammers usually send something like this:

My man carried a bomb (Hexogen) into the building where your company is located. It is constructed under my direction. It can be hidden anywhere because of its small size, it is not able to damage the supporting building structure, but in the case of its detonation you will get many victims. My mercenary keeps the building under the control. If he notices any unusual behavior or emergency he will blow up the bomb. I can withdraw my mercenary if you pay. You pay me 20.000 $ in Bitcoin and the bomb will not explode, but don’t try to cheat -I warrant you that I will withdraw my mercenary only after 3 confirmations in blockchain network. Here is my Bitcoin address : 1GHKDgQX7hqTM7mMmiiUvgihGMHtvNJqTv You have to solve problems with the transfer by the end of the workday. If you are late with the money explosive will explode. This is just a business, if you don’t send me the money and the explosive device detonates, other commercial enterprises will transfer me more money, because this isnt a one-time action. I wont visit this email. I check my Bitcoin wallet every 35 min and after seeing the money I will order my recruited person to get away. If the explosive device explodes and the authorities notice this letter:

We are not terrorists and dont assume any responsibility for explosions in other buildings.

This particular address is empty and the address changes with each email. The NYPD reacted to these threats and noted that they are not credible.

Please be advised – there is an email being circulated containing a bomb threat asking for bitcoin payment. While this email has been sent to numerous locations, searches have been conducted and NO DEVICES have been found. pic.twitter.com/7omOs13Z7Q — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 13, 2018

At this time, it appears that these threats are meant to cause disruption and/or obtain money. We’ll respond to each call regarding these emails to conduct a search but we wanted to share this information so the credibility of these threats can be assessed as likely NOT CREDIBLE. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 13, 2018

The FBI wasn’t so certain and recommend vigilance.

FBI: “We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country … As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.” — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 13, 2018

Ultimately scams like this one do more harm than good and are rarely credible. While nothing is impossible, please take moment before panicking if you receive one of these emails.