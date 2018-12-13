Anki’s Vector is getting Alexa access next week

Vector’s already got the adorable bit down, courtesy of a team staffed by former Pixar and Dreamworks animators. But Anki’s grownup version of Cozmo can use a bit of help when it comes to smarts. Starting next week, the desktop robot will be able to tap into Amazon Alexa’s deep base of answers.

The new feature will arrive as a software update on December 17. As evidenced by the below preview video, it’s not a direct integration into Vector’s AI personality. “Hey Vector” will get you an answer from the familiar robot face, while “Alexa” will pop up a blue ring.

From there, you can do the standard array of Alexa features, from setting reminders to controlling smart home devices. Though, as the company notes, a handful of functions won’t be available at launch, including music streaming, Drop In, Calling and Kindle and Audible features.

Just in time for the holidays, the new additions should still make Vector a bit more useful day to day, expanding functionality beyond an adorable rolling robotic paper weight.