Fortnite developer Epic Games to release SDK for cross-platform profiles

Epic Games unveiled plans for a new developer framework for online services. This framework will let other game developers add cross-platform support into their games. The SDK will be free and roll out in multiple parts over 2019.

Fortnite has been one of the best examples of cross-platform gameplay. A single player can install Fortnite on a console, a PC and a phone and find their profile on all platforms. Many games support multiplayer matches between players on multiple platforms, but very few games “port” your profile from one platform to another.

That’s why Epic Games wants to make that easier. The SDK will work with all game engines (not just Unreal Engine) and support many identification methods (Facebook, Google, Xbox Live, PSN, Nintendo accounts and Epic accounts).

After you sign up, you can customize your profile, add friends and win items. Everything you do on one platform shows up on another. User data is stored in the cloud and you can track achievements across platforms.

And of course, you can create parties with players on different platforms and start playing together. Epic has also developed its own voice communications service.

This is an intriguing move. It sounds like Epic wants to control your video game identity. The company could also potentially get a lot of insights on user habits even if they’re playing non-Epic games.

Maybe Rocket League was waiting for this SDK to roll out cross-platform IDs…