Carolina Brochado leaves Atomico to join Softbank’s Vision Fund

In the latest instalment of VC revolving doors, Carolina Brochado, a Partner at European venture capital firm Atomico, is joining Softbank’s Vision Fund.

According to sources, Brochado informed Atomico portfolio companies earlier this week that she was joining Softbank where she’ll be based at the mega-fund‘s London office.

Noteworthy, Brochado came to prominence in the European startup ecosystem when she was made a Partner at Atomico in 2016 but had actually been associated with the firm for 6 years, having first interned at Atomico in 2012 while studying for her MBA at Columbia. She then re-joined the VC firm as Principle in 2014 after a stint as COO at now defunct London e-commerce startup ThePresent.Co. Prior to that she had spent time in the U.S. in corporate finance and private equity.

Meanwhile, at Atomico, Brochado led multiple investments as a Partner, where she was originally recruited for her expertise and experience in financial services, and consumer/retail, particularly marketplaces. Those investments include food marketplace Farmdrop, logistics company OnTruck, rental marketplace Fat Lama, market research company Streetbees, and health tech company Hinge Health.

Confirming her departure, Atomico provided TechCrunch with the following statement:

“Our first principle at Atomico is to hire and develop the next generation of leadership in European VC, and Carolina is the perfect example. She joined us as a summer MBA intern five years ago, came back as a Senior Associate after she graduated, [and] worked her way up to Partner… We are deeply grateful for the substantial contribution she has made to Atomico in the time she has spent with us. We are proud of her, and we look forward to working with her in her new role across the street at Softbank Vision Fund.”

I’ve reached out to Brochado for further comment and will update this post if and when I hear back. I’m also contacting Softbank but have been unable to get confirmation from the Vision Fund at the time of publication.