Building in Facebook’s Menlo Park campus evacuated after bomb threat

A building in Facebook’s Menlo Park campus was evacuated after a bomb threat early Tuesday evening. Around 5PM, the Menlo Park police department warned people to avoid the area around the 200 block of Jefferson Drive as they investigated a bomb threat. Then they said 200 Jefferson Drive, the address of Facebook Building 24 and Instagram’s headquarters, has been evacuated and a bomb unit is on the scene.

According to NBC Bay Area, a tip about a threat to the Facebook campus came from the New York Police Department’s Crimestopper Unit, which notified the Menlo Park Police.

