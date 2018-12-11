Building in Facebook’s Menlo Park campus evacuated after bomb threat

Catherine Shu @catherineshu / 9 hours

Update: Facebook has confirmed that it is looking into a bomb threat on its Menlo Park campus. A few buildings, but not all, were evacuated, and everyone is safe. 

A building in Facebook’s Menlo Park campus was evacuated after a bomb threat early Tuesday evening. Around 5PM, the Menlo Park police department warned people to avoid the area around the 200 block of Jefferson Drive as they investigated a bomb threat. Then they said 200 Jefferson Drive, the address of Facebook Building 24 and Instagram’s headquarters, has been evacuated and a bomb unit is on the scene.

According to NBC Bay Area, a tip about a threat to the Facebook campus came from the New York Police Department’s Crimestopper Unit, which notified the Menlo Park Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.