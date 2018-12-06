Walgreens enlists FedEx to offer speedy drug delivery

Walgreens is gearing up for a battle with Amazon. The country’s second-largest pharmacy chain announced this week that it’s teaming up with FedEx to offer quick drug delivery.

Through Walgreens Express, patients will be able to get prescriptions delivered to their home as quickly as the next day. Customers will get a text notification when prescriptions are filled and can opt to get them sent to their home or pick them in one of the company’s locations via an Express pickup line.

Walgreens also offers some same-day deliver in a handful of cities, including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Gainesville, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale. It will expand that selection in the coming year.

The features find Walgreens stepping up its services to compete with both established pharmacies and newcomers in the space. Walgreens’ chief competitor (and top U.S. chain) CVS struck a partnership with the U.S. Postal Service early this year. Like Walgreens Express, CVS’ offering runs $4.99 for a delivery, with a one- to two-day turnaround time.

Amazon, meanwhile, acquired pharmacy startup PillPack over the summer, with plans to disrupt the drugstore business with online prescription shipping.