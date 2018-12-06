Spotify’s 2018 Wrapped feature is now live and ready to take you down memory lane

[gallery ids="1755183,1755181,1755182,1755166"]

As we approach the new year, it’s time to be reminded how many times we all listened to “thank U, next” in 2018. How? With Spotify’s Wrapped, which is now live on the music streaming app.

For the last few years, Spotify has made it very easy to re-experience all the great music and podcasts its users have enjoyed — using Wrapped, its annual feature that gives listeners insights into what they streamed on the platform over the past 12 months.

Spotify will tell you the number of new artists you discovered, your most-played songs and artists, top genres and, of course, help you share these fun facts to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, giving them some nice free advertising in the process. On top of that, this year Spotify will be sharing some of its listeners Wrapped data in prominent places around the world, like in Times Square or London’s Piccadilly Circus.

Spotify has a special page for artists, too, where they can learn which of their songs were most popular by month, total hours of music streamed by fans and more. Plus, a playlist of 2018’s top hits, which, unfortunately, includes seven Post Malone songs.