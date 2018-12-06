Netflix tops other streamers with most Golden Globes nods, but Amazon beats it on TV

Netflix is having another good year when it comes to racking up the Golden Globe nominations. Last year, Netflix topped the list of the most-nominated networks alongside HBO with 12 nods, even if that didn’t translate to many wins for the streaming service. This time around, Netflix has scored 8 nominations for its TV series and another 5 in the film category.

However, Netflix is not the most-nominated “TV” network. This year, that honor goes to FX Networks, which accumulated 10 nominations for its shows like “Atlanta,” “Pose” and “The Americans.”

FX is followed by HBO and Amazon Prime Video, each with 9 nominations a piece.

HBO is usually further ahead because of its top vote getter “Games of Thrones,” but the show’s hiatus meant it wasn’t eligible to compete this year. So, consider this a glimpse of how HBO will fare in the years ahead, when “Game of Thrones'” final season has wrapped.

Instead, HBO shows like “Barry” and “Sharp Objects” helped HBO score.

While Netflix led all streaming services by earning 13 total nominations across film and television, Amazon Prime Video was ahead on the TV side of things. It grabbed nominations for shows like “Homecoming,” featuring Julia Roberts; popular comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel;” and the limited series “A Very English Scandal,” with Hugh Grant. (Perhaps Hollywood star power still sells on the small screen?)

Netflix, meanwhile received nods for Chuck Lorre’s comedy “The Kominsky Method,” starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, which is up for best comedy series. Netflix’s “Bodyguard” is also up for best drama, and actors from “Glow,” “Ozark,” and “Seven Seconds,” were nominated, as well.

Like HBO, Netflix this year was missing the chance to compete with some of its top shows, like “Stranger Things” and “The Crown.” Plus, post-scandal, longtime favorite “House of Cards” didn’t get any nominations for its last season.

Netflix’s 8 nominations put it ahead of Hulu, though, which only pulled in 2 nominations this year – both for “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Though Hulu also invests in original content, it does so on a smaller scale than Netflix and Amazon, which in part accounts for its meager showing. (It could also do better with what it greenlights…”The Handmaid’s Tale” is arguably very good, but difficult to watch. And its other shows don’t have as big a following, except perhaps those from Stephen King.)

On the film side of things, Netflix’s Oscar hopeful “Roma” received 3 nominations, including best foreign language film, best director (Alfonso Cuarón) and best screenplay. Films another foreign language film (Belgium), “Girl” and “Dumplin” also helped Netflix earn more shots this year.

