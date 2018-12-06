Let’s meet in Poland this month

I’ll be heading back to Europe in December to run a pitch-off in Wroclaw and Warsaw, Poland. Are you ready?

The Wrocwal event, called In-Ference, is happening on December 17 and you can submit to pitch here. The team will notify you if you have been chosen to pitch. The winner will receive a table at TC Disrupt in San Francisco.

The Warsaw event, here, is on the 19th. You can sign up to pitch pitch here. I’ll notify the folks I’ve chosen to pitch and the winner gets a table as well.

Special thanks to Dermot Corr and Ahmad Piraiee for putting these things together. It’s always fun to get back to the stary kraj.