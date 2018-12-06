Digital movie collection app Movies Anywhere adds its first pay TV partner, Comcast

Movies Anywhere, the Disney-led movie service operated in partnership Universal, WB, Sony Pictures and 20th Century Fox, is adding its first pay TV partner. Starting today, Comcast Xfinity TV customers will be able to sync their accounts with Movies Anywhere in order to access their movie purchases from the Xfinity Digital Store alongside those from other digital retailers.

The movies can be accessed on Xfinity X1, in the Xfinity Stream app and on other Xfinity TV platforms.

The Movies Anywhere service first launched in 2014, as a way for Disney fans to aggregate their Disney, Pixar and Marvel film purchases in one place, including those bought through iTunes as well as those they owned on DVD or Blu-ray that came with a digital copy.

Last year, the service dropped “Disney” from its branding and branched out to include a variety of other digital retailers, including Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and VUDU. It also then allowed customers to aggregate more than just their Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar films, to include movies they own from Sony, 20th Century Fox, Universal and Warner Brothers.

That made the service much more useful, as it became a one-stop shop for accessing your broader digital movie collection.

Now, Comcast customers can participate as well, bringing in to the app their own digital movie purchases. To encourage sign-ups, Movies Anywhere is again giving away free movies as part of its launch promotion. This time, customers who sync for the first time will receive a copy of “Happy Feet,” and those who sync for the first time with at least two digital retailers will also get “The Martian” and “The Fate of the Furious.”

After signing up and syncing with the various digital stores, Comcast customers will be able to access their full movie collection for the first time through Comcast’s own platforms, as well. This includes streaming the movies on the TV through Xfinity on Demand, and on devices through the Xfinity Stream app and the web portal. Customers can also use the Movies Anywhere app or web portal across platforms to access their movie collection.

“Comcast is one of the country’s leading pay TV providers with a customer base that, like ours, consists of people who are passionate about the movies they love,” said Karin Gilford, General Manager, Movies Anywhere, in a statement. “We are thrilled to now include Comcast’s Xfinity TV customers among those who can benefit from Movies Anywhere’s ability to bring their favorite movies together in one place that can be accessed across a multitude of devices using the Movies Anywhere app and across Xfinity TV platforms.”