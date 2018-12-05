You can now once again flip the camera during FaceTime calls with just one tap

With the release of iOS 12, Apple hid the button that lets you jump from front camera to rear camera (or vice versa) during a FaceTime call. Previously a one-click thing, it was suddenly shoved away into a menu as if it wasn’t something you might use a half dozen times per call.

Don’t like the change? Good news! Apple is undoing it.

As of iOS 12.1.1, released today, the camera swap button is returning to the main call screen. Basically every FaceTime call I’ve had since this change was made has started with someone asking “Wait, how do I flip the screen. What the hell, where’d that button go?” so changing this back is the only right call.

This build also reintroduces the ability to take Live Photo captures during a one-on-one FaceTime call, if both people in the call have the feature toggled on. Don’t want anyone grabbing Live Photos mid-chat? A switch in FaceTime’s settings lets you disable it.

Beyond those two things, this update mostly polishes up existing features. According to the patch notes: real-time text now works when using Wi-Fi calling, Dual SIM support has been added for additional carriers, you can now hide the sidebar in the News app on the iPad and it has all the usual bug/performance fixes.