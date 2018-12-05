Apple is starting to sell its first iPhone XR case, and it’s clear so you can show off your bright new phone

Apple’s new iPhone XR comes in a half a dozen colors, including blue, yellow, red and coral. In fact, the colors are sufficiently fresh that it’d be kind of silly to buy a traditional phone case that would protect it but also hide if from plain view.

It’s for this reason that Apple just began selling a clear case, which, because it is Apple, sounds special despite being a clear plastic case. Think “thin, light, and easy to grip,” and “crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible TPU materials, so the case fits right over the buttons for easy use.”

Also, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied not only to the exterior, but also to the interior.

Of course, a feature that early customers of the phone will appreciate even more is the ability to wirelessly charge their phones without having to remove the case.

They’ll also like the price, presumably. The new clear case is just $39. Indeed, the company introduced the iPhone XR in mid September as a lower-cost alternative to the iPhone XS Max — not that any is exactly cheap.

The IPhone XR is retailing right now for $749. The iPhone XS is $999. The iPhone XS Max, a dual-SIM iPhone that was also introduced in mid-September, starts at $1099.