Jenny Fielding takes over as managing director of Techstars NYC

Changes are afoot at Techstars NYC. Over the summer, Alex Iskold announced that he would be leaving his role as the program’s managing director, and other staff members are departing as well. Now Techstars says Jenny Fielding is taking charge of the program.

Fielding is already a Techstars veteran, having run a number of its industry-focused corporate accelerators, such as Techstars IoT, the Barclays Accelerator and the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator. She’s also one of the cofounders at The Fund, a new early-stage fund that backs New York City founders.

Techstars, meanwhile, has become increasingly focused on corporate partnerships, but it still operates a handful of independent, industry-agnostic programs based in cities like Boulder, Boston and New York.

In a blog post, Fielding said that by taking on her new role, she’s “doubling down on my commitment to the NYC tech community.” She continued:

My goal is to build even deeper ties with local organizations that foster community and promote inclusivity … New York is one of the most diverse cities in the world, and Techstars is committed to having founders, mentors, partners, and program staff who reflect this mix of people and cultures. Further supporting this mission of inclusion, Techstars continues to deepen relationships with the many universities and civic initiatives that foster innovation.

The next Techstars NYC class will begin in July of 2019. Applications open on January 7.