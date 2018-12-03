Prime members ordered 2 billion products for one-day or faster delivery this year

In Amazon’s year-end wrap-up released on Monday, the retailer offered details about its best-selling products of 2018, as well as a few new metrics related to its delivery business. The company said that Prime members worldwide this year ordered more than 2 billion products for one-day or faster delivery – the first time it’s shared numbers for faster-than-two-day delivery – and that more new members signed up for Prime in 2018 than in years prior.

That latter metric has been fairly consistent – Amazon said the same in its 2017 wrap-up, as well.

While the retailer had historically kept the number of Prime members under wraps, that changed this April when Amazon announced a milestone of passing 100 million Prime members worldwide, which it cited again today.

Amazon last year had also offered some figures related to its Prime shipping business, but had then focused on its two-day delivery service. In 2017, over 5 billion items were shipping with Prime worldwide.

It’s notable then, in the course of a year, that Prime’s one-day or faster shipping is now nearing half the size of Prime two-day.

However, Amazon did not say how many total Prime deliveries were made this year, nor did it break-out its two-day figures. (We’ve asked, and it declined to share those numbers.) Instead, it touted the expanded reach of its faster-than-two-day delivery offerings, including Prime Now (two-hour), Prime one-day, and Prime same-day.

It said that one-day and same-day delivery is now available across 8,000 cities and towns, while two-hour delivery now reaches over 30 major cities. The traditional Prime two-day shipping, meanwhile, is available across 100 million items, Amazon also said.

These are the same figures Amazon reported last year, we should note.

However, Amazon’s focus in 2018 was more so on its grocery delivery business via Whole Foods, which is now available in over 60 cities across the U.S. and still expanding. The top markets for Whole Foods delivery this year were Austin, San Francisco, and Boston, the retailer said.

Amazon detailed its top-sellers across product categories, too, and offered a few other figures related to its efforts in video, music, reading, and more.

Most notably, its investment in bringing NFL live streams to Prime Video reached 20 million total viewers across over 200 countries and all 50 U.S. states, across the 9 Thursday Night Football games. Last year, the 10 games it streamed reached 18 million viewers, so there’s been a slight increase here.

Its most-binged Prime Original series worldwide to date were Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski and Homecoming starring Julia Roberts.

It also said that its top-selling product in the U.S. was the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, followed by the Echo Dot. Both got a big bump thanks to Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday week discounts. The Dot was also the top seller during the Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend.