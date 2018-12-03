Google’s call screening transcripts are live and they’re pretty rad

If you’re the proud owner of a Pixel handset you, like 9to5Google, may have spotted this already. The call screening transcripts feature, first noted back in November, are starting to arrive for Pixel users, Google confirmed with TechCrunch.

Making good on the “end of year” promise, the offering has been rolling out for a few days now, bringing with it the ability to read voice transcriptions of voice mails. An addition to the Pixel’s existing call screening feature, the feature answers calls from unknown numbers via Google Assistant and utilizes the company’s solid voice-to-text to offer a transcription of the call.

In spite of the wide rollout, there are still some limitations here. For starters, this particular feature is only available for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. And it’s only rolling out to users in the States at the moment, though Google’s promised to bring it to additional countries in additional languages “in the future.”