Apple launches online store with 10 percent discount for active military and veterans

Just in time for holiday shopping, Apple announced the launch of an online store offering a 10 percent discount of all products for active military and veterans.

“At Apple we are deeply grateful to the men and women of our armed forces,” the company said in statement offered to TechCrunch. “We’re proud to offer active military and veterans a new dedicated online store with special pricing as an expression of our gratitude for their brave service.”

Apple has long offered education and student pricing discounts on various hardware offerings, along with select pricing through its federal employee and military personnel government purchase program. A number of other companies, including Microsoft, Lenovo and Samsung also offer some version of military personnel discounts.

Like your standard discount, the page features an opt-in. From there it will redirect to a store page, featuring the company’s current product lineup.