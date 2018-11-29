Announcing Startup Battlefield at Disrupt Berlin

We’re here at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2018, with the newest batch of Startup Battlefield companies. Each year, TechCrunch chooses a select number of innovative startups to compete in Startup Battlefield — TechCrunch’s premier global startup launch competition. The startups are vying for the famed Disrupt Cup and a $50,000USD equity-free grand prize.

The teams have been training rigorously for several weeks with the Startup Battlefield and TechCrunch editorial teams, perfecting their stage pitch, business models, and live demos. Each team will have exactly 6 minutes to pitch on the Main Stage in front a live audience and a worldwide livestream. Founders will then face an intense Q&A session with our panel of expert judges from industry and VC. The top companies from today will go on to pitch again in the final round of Startup Battlefield on Friday in front of a new panel of judges.

This year’s Startup Battlefield at Disrupt Berlin showcases exceptional startups. You’ll hear from companies that change way we communicate with innovative in-your-pocket audio tech, database encryption, and even automated diabetes management apps. Founders are breaking barriers in connected cars, handicap accessible tech, blockchain framework, and even a new code-free augmented reality design platform. From giving refugees a secure identity, to creating a new model for government decision making, these Startup Battlefield teams are poised to change the face of tech in their industries.

Startup Battlefield begins at 10:45am with Startup Battlefield moderator and Senior Writer Anthony Ha. To learn more about Startup Battlefield, click here. You can also watch the TechCrunch Disrupt live stream here. Get to know the companies here:

Session 1 – 10:45am

wiARframe, Kalepso, Apollo01, V2X Network

Session 2 – 1:05pm

Loro, SPIN Analytics, Polyteia, Gravity.Earth

Session 3 – 4:40pm

Spike Diabetes, Imago AI, Rlay, Koo, Give Legacy**

Friday

Finals – 2:10pm

Check back on Thursday evening on TechCrunch.com to find out who will be competing in the final round for Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2018.

**As a part of Startup Alley, companies are eligible for the Wild Card. These are the companies selected for Wild Card and can compete in Startup Battlefield. These teams found out they were competing last night