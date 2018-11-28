Watch Disrupt Berlin Day One live right here!

Disrupt Berlin Day 1 starts now, and we have quite a show in store for you.

We’ll kick the day off with an interview with Roborace’s Lucas di Grassi, and follow it up with conversations with speakers, including Localglobe’s Saul Klein, Lime’s Caen Contee, Taxify’s Markus Villig and Via’s Daniel Ramot.

Then we’ll head into the Startup Battlefield, with 12 startups launching on the Disrupt stage and vying for a chance to win US$50,000, the Disrupt Cup and lifelong glory.

You can catch the whole thing live right here, so sit back, relax and enjoy the show!