Users Guide to Disrupt Berin 2018

Disrupt Berlin approaches with just a few days until things kick things off. We have an all-star lineup that only TechCrunch can assemble, and we’re expecting our largest number of attendees yet. Check out our star-packed agenda here. Here are all the deets you need to make for a stellar conference experience.

Location

TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin will be taking place on 29-30 November at Arena Berlin (Eichenstraße 4, 12435 Berlin).

Transit

Please take public transportation and/or rideshare to the venue — there is no parking available.

Registration Hours & Check In

Thursday: Registration opens at 7:30 and closes at 17:30

Friday: Registration opens at 7:30 and closes at 17:00

Bring your photo ID each day as we will check those against the name on your badge.

Bring a print or digital copy of your ticket AND your government-issued photo ID for quick entry!

Bag/Cloak Room

There is a cloak/bag room each day of the conference to check your items.

Lunch & Beverages

Lunch and select beverages are available for purchase at Arena Berlin from food trucks — cash only. Coffee and water will be served gratis.

Lost Badges

There is a €75 reprint fee for lost badges.

Code of Conduct

All attendees must follow the TechCrunch Code of Conduct. Any violation will be cause for expulsion from the event without a refund and potential legal/police involvement.

CrunchMatch

Join CrunchMatch powered by the Brella app today to start networking with Disrupt Berlin 2018 attendees! CrunchMatch lets you message and schedule meetings right at Disrupt Berlin. New attendees are added every day, so make sure you keep checking back in the app for new connections. Check your email for instructions on how to join.

Disrupt Berlin 2018 After Party

21:00 – 24:00

Thursday, 29 November

Watergate

Falckensteinstraße 49, 10997 Berlin, Germany

Bring your government-issued photo ID along with your Disrupt Berlin badge.

18+ only

signals.vc One-Year Anniversary Party

To celebrate signals Venture Capital’s one-year anniversary, TechCrunch and signals have joined forces to host an exclusive party. Signals will take care of the drinks, food and music. All you have to do is RSVP and come by for an unforgettable evening to connect with interesting people from the investment and founder ecosystem. Space is limited!

Wednesday 28 November 2018

19:00 – 23:30 CET

signals Open Studios

Am Nordbahnhof 3

10115 Berlin

RSVP TODAY

Workshops

Register your interest to attend these awesome workshops at Disrupt Berlin. Workshops occur across both days and are a great way to deep dive on topics that interest you.

REGISTER YOUR INTEREST

Startup Alley Exhibitor Directory

Startup Alley is the Disrupt Berlin expo hall where hundreds of early-stage startups and sponsored exhibitors demo their companies. Startups change out each and every day and represent multiple verticals. Companies are added to the list daily!

SEE EXHIBITOR DIRECTORY

Book a Semi-Private Room at Disrupt

TechCrunch is offering semi-private meeting rooms at €25/30 minutes at Disrupt Berlin. These rooms are great for taking meetings of up to 4 people or catching up on some work. Meeting spaces can only be used by registered Disrupt Berlin ticket holders.

These meeting rooms are separate from the CrunchMatch networking program.

BOOK A ROOM

Having trouble finding your tickets?

Search for “universe” in your inbox, spam, trash, and/or promotions folders. “Universe” is Disrupt’s ticketing platform.

How to transfer a ticket

If you need to transfer a ticket follow these instructions.

Update information on your ticket

To update the information on your ticket, follow these directions. The information provided on your ticket will need to match your government-issued photo Identification Card and the information provided will be used on your badge during the event.

Disrupt Berlin would not be able to exist without the help of our sponsors.

European Innovation Council – Don’t miss “Empowering European Innovation” with the European Innovation Council at 3:30pm on Thursday on the Next Stage

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer – Make sure to stop by Freshfields’ sponsored session, “How to raise money – and make money – from startups” at 2:00pm on Thursday on the Next Stage

HERE Technologies is hosting a developer workshop from 10-11am on Friday on the Next Stage

Looking forward to seeing you all at Disrupt Berlin tomorrow!