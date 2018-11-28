Elon Musk’s Boring Co. drops LA Westside tunnel plan

The Boring Company’s big dig plans hit a snag this week, as the Elon Musk-led project announced that it would abandon plans to dig a massive tunnel beneath Los Angeles’ 405 freeway and Sepulveda Boulevard.

Musk and co. debuted the plan to drill on L.A.’s Westside last year, but ultimately reversed course after local lawsuits looked to subject the project to a review of its potential environment impact. The Boring Company had sought to fast track the proposed 2.7 mile tunnel, and a pair of city council members agreed.

“We cannot continue an item that’s going to delay innovation to our city,” one told The Los Angeles Times back in April. Ultimately, however, the suits have won out of this particular project.

“The parties (The Boring Company, Brentwood Residents Coalition, Sunset Coalition, and Wendy-Sue Rosen) have amicably settled the matter of Brentwood Residents Coalition et al. v. City of Los Angeles (TBC — The Boring Company),” the company writes in a statement sent to NBC.

In the next breath, however, it makes it clear that this move should in no way be regarded as the end of Musk’s L.A. digging plans. “The Boring Company is no longer seeking the development of the Sepulveda test tunnel and instead seeks to construct an operational tunnel at Dodger Stadium,” the statement adds.

The Boring Company finished work on a two-mile L.A. test tunnel earlier this month. Back in August, Musk proposed the Dodger Stadium project under the name “Dugout Loop,” with plans to offer passage between the baseball stadium and a subway station three miles away.