AWS launches Security Hub to help customers manage security & compliance

Amazon Web Services (AWS) unveiled its latest updates to security on its cloud services platform today at AWS re:Invent, the company’s annual conference for database storage enthusiasts.

AWS Security Hub is a new place for businesses to centrally manage compliance and identify security across AWS environment, says AWS chief executive officer Andy Jassy. The service will help AWS users derive insights from attack patterns and techniques so they can take action more quickly.

“This is going to pretty radically change how easy it is to look at what’s happening security-wise across … AWS,” Jassy said. “Whether you’re using AWS security services like Inspector for vulnerability scanning or GuardDuty for network intrusion or Macie for anomalous data patterns or whether you’re using a very large number of third-party software security services in our ecosystem.”

AWS has signed up a number of its partners for the initial roll out, including CrowdStrike, McAfee, Symantec and Tenable.