Apply for a free ticket to Startup Battlefield Africa 2018

Startup Battlefield Africa 2018 takes place in less than two weeks, and we have a classic good news/bad news situation to share with all you startup fans. First up, the bad news. We are completely sold out of our $10 tickets. And now for the good news (drum roll, please).

We have a very limited supply of tickets that we will offer for free. What’s the catch? If you want to attend Startup Battlefield Africa on 11 December in Lagos, Nigeria, you must simply apply for a free ticket here. That’s it. Pretty easy, right?

If you’re part of Africa’s rapidly evolving startup scene, you don’t want to miss this Startup Battlefield event. It wasn’t easy, but we sorted through hundreds of impressive applications and narrowed down the field to 15 of the continent’s exceptional startups.

This impressive cohort of innovators, makers and technology entrepreneurs will compete head-to-head and, in the process, launch their companies to the world. In three preliminary rounds, each team has six minutes to pitch and demo their product to a team of expert judges.

Up to five teams will move on to the semi-finals and pitch again. Only one team will emerge victorious, claim the Battlefield Cup along with US$25,000 in no-equity cash. And, in a classic but-wait-there’s-more moment, the winning founders also win a trip for two and the opportunity to compete in Startup Battlefield at a TechCrunch Disrupt in 2019.

If that’s not enough excitement for you, we have an impressive lineup of panels and speakers on tap to discuss a range of Africa-centric technology and investment issues. Want specifics? Take a look at the day’s jam-packed agenda. Keep checking back, because we plan to add a few more surprises to the day.

All of this fast-paced startup action takes place in front of a live audience, which is where you come in. Startup Battlefield Africa 2018 goes down on 11 December — that’s less than two weeks away. If you want to experience the thrill of the Battlefield, learn more about the regional startup scene and network with top movers and shakers, apply for your free ticket now, before they’re gone for good. We want to see you in Lagos!