Late registration discounts to Disrupt Berlin 2018 end tomorrow

We’re in the home stretch of Disrupt Berlin 2018. The conference kicks off in just two days, and if you want to attend, the time is officially now o’clock — late registration closes tomorrow on 28 November. Once that happens, it’s auf Wiedersehen. See you next time. Don’t let that happen. Buy your pass to Disrupt Berlin today.

Disrupt Berlin is where you need to be to place your company, products and ideas in front of European and international startup movers and shakers. Last year, we hosted 2,600 attendees and 416 Startup Alley exhibitors, and we’re on track to surpass those numbers on 29-30 November.

No matter what role you play in the tech startup world, you’ll find plenty of reasons to attend Disrupt Berlin — an event that drives opportunity. Here are just a few of the comments attendees have shared about their Disrupt experiences.

“Disrupt is one of the best startup conferences. It’s massive but so well organized, and the media exposure is much better than at other events. It’s a great place for startups to network for leads, investors, industry contacts and partnerships.” — Jana Rosenfelder, co-founder and COO, Actijoy. “I scheduled more than 35 meetings with startups that I pre-vetted using CrunchMatch, and we made a significant investment in Collider, who came to our attention through the platform.” — Michael Kocan, managing partner, Trend Discovery. “I spent time exploring Startup Alley just to get out of my own day-to-day, to learn new ways of thinking and to get inspired. The conversations I had with startups that weren’t directly involved in content, media or social networking gave me fresh ideas that I can modify and apply in my own industry.” — Carrie Friedrich, senior product marketing manager, LinkedIn.

And don’t forget that Disrupt is famous for its roster of speakers that grace the Main Stage. At Disrupt Berlin you’ll hear from the likes of Sophia Bendz of Atomico, Saul Klein of Localglobe, Caen Contee of Lime and many more. Be sure to check out the full conference agenda.

There’s tons more programming, panel discussions, networking opportunities and, of course, the killer After Party. It all happens this week in Berlin, and time is running out. Late registration closes on 28 November, so go buy your pass to Disrupt Berlin 2018 right now.