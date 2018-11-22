Only one week left until Disrupt Berlin 2018 begins

Heiliger Strohsack! Holy smokes — Disrupt Berlin 2018 kicks off in exactly one week! We’re beyond excited to welcome thousands of startup movers, shakers and makers to Europe’s premier tech startup conference.

We’ve packed a ton of top-notch programming into 29-30 November, and we can’t wait for you to arrive in Berlin and get the party started. And for any last-minute decision makers out there, we’ve got you covered. Pull the trigger and buy your pass today.

Here’s just some of the glorious startup action in store for you at Disrupt Berlin. For a pure adrenaline rush, you can’t beat Startup Battlefield, our renowned pitch competition. We’ve selected a cohort of exceptional early-stage startup founders to compete head-to-head for a shot at the coveted Disrupt Cup and a $50,000 non-equity cash prize. On top of that, all Battlefield competitors bask in a potentially life-changing spotlight of media and investor attention. Don’t miss your chance to be in the audience and see it all happen live and in person.

Let’s talk speakers and panels. The Disrupt Main Stage is home to some of the best minds in the startup, tech and investment worlds, and you’ll get to hear them share their entrepreneurial experiences, their insights and their take on critical issues facing the startup community. Be sure to check out the conference agenda here.

If you’re hungry for interactive discussions that delve deeper, you’ll want to attend our Q&A Sessions. These are smaller, more intimate panels moderated by a TechCrunch editor, and many Main Stage speakers will be on hand to answer questions from the audience. Get to the Sessions early to secure your seat, because we don’t record or live-stream these events. The only way to hear the discussions is to be in the room.

Of course, no trip to Disrupt is complete without spending time in Startup Alley, the expo floor, where you’ll find more than 400 early-stage startups showcasing the very latest in technology products, services and platforms. While you’re there, be sure to check out our TC Top Picks — a group of exceptional startups representing 12 tech categories.

No matter where you roam or who you want to meet, Disrupt Berlin is networking nirvana — a trove of opportunity. With thousands of attendees, we figured you could use some help connecting with the right people, so we’ve made CrunchMatch — our free business-networking service — available to all Disrupt Berlin attendees. Registered attendees will receive an email explaining how to access and use the service. It’ll help you find the right people quickly and efficiently. Networking made simple!

Only one week left until Disrupt Berlin 2018 rocks your startup world. If you don’t already have a pass, buy your ticket today. Heiliger Strohsack, people! Come to Berlin and connect with your community. Opportunity awaits!