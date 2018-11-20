Zuckerberg won’t step down as Facebook chairman

In a short but amply-hyped interview with CNN, Facebook’s founder and chief executive again responded to criticism over the company’s most recent crisis.

The interview, excerpted from a longer Q&A for a CNN series called “Human Code,” hit most of the main questions that critics have raised about Facebook’s failings and Zuckerberg’s unilateral control over the company.

While we didn’t learn much new, we do know the company’s latest posture about a few leadership issues, the first of which being if Sheryl Sandberg remains secure in her position as COO.

“Sheryl is a really important part of this company… She’s been an important partner with me for 10 years,” Zuckerberg told CNN. “I’m really proud of the work we’ve done together and I hope that we work together for decades to come.”

That answers that, for now anyway.

The second big leadership issue: Will Zuckerberg retain all of the control he currently exercises as the chairman of Facebook’s board? Last week during a press call, Zuckerberg told reporters that he won’t be stepping down in that capacity and “[he doesn’t] think that that specific proposal is the right way to go.” Still, that was early days for this particular self-made internal crisis.

When asked again today if he plans to step down as chairman in the midst of his company’s latest crisis, Zuckerberg answered firmly enough to put that question to rest for now.

“That’s not the plan… I’m not currently thinking that that makes sense,” Zuckerberg told CNN.

The scandal over Facebook’s relationship with a GOP crisis communications group known for its opposition research is far from the first time critics have called for Zuckerberg to relinquish some of his power at the company. Due to the nature of its shareholding structure, he commands the majority of voting power within the company he founded. With no mechanism through which he could be deposed, Zuckerberg again makes it clear that he is one and the same with the company he founded — and that he won’t be going anywhere or yielding any of his control any time soon.