On Black Friday, you’ll be able watch the entire ‘Lego Movie’ in a YouTube ad

On Black Friday, YouTube says it’s teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures to allow viewers to watch “The Lego Movie” for free, as part of a promotion for the upcoming sequel.

YouTube recently (and quietly) began making certain movies like “Rocky,” “The Terminator” and “Legally Blonde” available for free, with advertising. This campaign is an interesting twist on that model, where the movie viewing experience isn’t just subsidized by ads — it is, in fact, part of the ad.

So if you search for “Brick Friday” or “LEGO Movie 2” on YouTube, you’ll see a promoted video from Warner Bros. with the new trailer for “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.” If you click on the video, you’ll also have the option to watch “The Lego Movie” in its entirety, ad-free (since the movie itself is the ad).

YouTube says the promotion will only last for 24 hours, on Black Friday — or, if you insist, Brick Friday — itself. As of midnight Pacific time on November 24, the movie will no longer be available for free. (You can still rent it on YouTube for $3.99.)

If, for some reason, you haven’t seen “The Lego Movie” yet, just a reminder: It’s really good.

As for “The Lego Movie 2,” it’s scheduled to open on on February 8 next year. “Lego Movie” directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller didn’t direct it (they were busy with other projects), but they’ve returned as co-writers and co-producers.