Ticketmaster and Fanatics link up to sell merch and tickets on each others’ platforms

In a blockbuster deal for Fanatics and Ticketmaster, the two companies have agreed to sell verified tickets and merchandise on each others’ sites.

According to a statement from the two companies, the partnership will give leagues, teams and universities an integrated e-commerce experience from the two companies’ customer databases to create fan rewards programs, as well.

Ticketmaster is the gatekeeper for almost every major sporting event in the U.S., and through the new deal will be the exclusive ticket provider for Fanatics — giving shoppers the ability to buy tickets through embedded links on sites like Fanatics .com, FansEdge.com and individual team sites.

Ticket purchases will also get Fanatics shoppers access to a rewards program where points can be exchanged for merchandise.

“As the go-to destination for event tickets and the official ticketing partner to so many incredible sport clients, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the fan experience while simultaneously adding value to our partners,” Jared Smith, president of Ticketmaster, said in a statement. “Partnering with Fanatics in this way is the definition of a win-win for us, for Fanatics, for our common rights holders and for fans.”

The partnership will also allow Ticketmaster to target Fanatics shoppers with personalized offerings, special offers and identify new customers. Fanatics shoppers can also receive bundles of merchandise as an up-sell on their ticket purchases through Ticketmaster.

“As partner to leagues, teams and schools, Ticketmaster and Fanatics have a shared responsibility to help stakeholders amplify their brands and grow their businesses,” said Cole Gahagan, chief commercial officer of Fanatics. “By teaming up, we’re now in a remarkably unique position to not only boost event awareness, but to also reward fans, and increase the value of buying tickets and attending games. It’s a big win for every member of the sports community.”