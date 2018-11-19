Pandora Premium arrives on Echo and other Alexa devices

Pandora Premium is finally available on Echo devices. The streaming music company this morning announced its top-level paid subscription tier will launch across Alexa-powered devices, including the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show, as well as on all third-party Alexa devices that support Pandora.

The company’s free, ad-supported music service has been available on Echo devices for some time, while its Premium tier recently made its way over to Google Assistant-powered devices, like the Google Home. However, Premium has not yet been an option on Echo until today.

Once enabled, Pandora Premium users will be able to play favorite songs, albums and playlists using Alexa voice commands, as well as browse and play Pandora’s curated featured playlists, Pandora says.

The newer, personalized soundtracks that Pandora rolled out to its Premium users won’t be available at launch, however. But the company says they’ll be “coming soon.”

The service will also support Pandora’s AutoPlay feature, which continues playing music without interruption, even when a song, album or playlist is over.

To use Pandora on Alexa devices, you can say things like “Alexa, play Pandora,” or “Alexa,” followed by the name of a song, album, or even a genre.

The service can also be set as the default – something that’s possible with the free tier, as well.