Airbnb made more than $1 billion in revenue last quarter

Ahead of Airbnb’s expected initial public offering next year, the home-sharing startup announced more than $1 billion in revenue during Q3 2018.

Airbnb says this was its strongest quarter to date, where it saw “substantially more” than $1 billion in revenue.

Airbnb, however, has been without a permanent chief financial officer since February, when Laurence Tosi left the company amid tension between him and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. Since then, Airbnb Head of Financial Planning and Analysis Ellie Mertz has been serving as the interim CFO.

According to CNBC, Airbnb is on track to be profitable for the second year in a row on an EBITDA basis.

“Airbnb’s mission is to create a world where anyone can belong anywhere and we will continue to offer updates regarding our work in the weeks and months to come,” Airbnb wrote in a memo today.