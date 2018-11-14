Withings launches a fitness tracker for some reason

Withings is back with, of all things, a fitness tracker. It’s a bit of an odd addition, two months after the company re-launched, post-Nokia. The company’s first product, the Steel HR Sport, picked up where it left off with another sport-focused hybrid smartwatch. The Pulse HR, meanwhile, finds it looking back at wrist-worn fitness trackers.

It’s a strange addition, really. After all, smartwatches represent a rare bright spot in the world of wearables — fitness trackers, not so much. Heck, even Fitbit has been making a major push into the watch world.

Withings, for its part, is, “Reviving the classic design of Withings Pulse, the first tracker that Withings ever launched in 2013,” according to the press material. At $130, it’s not exactly cheap, as far as these things go. Companies like Xiaomi have completely undercut much of the market with wearables running $100 less than that.

As for what it does have, the Pulse HR sports an impressive 20 hours of battery, multi-sport tracking and the titular heart-rate monitoring. The tracker is up for pre-order now and should start shipping before the holidays.