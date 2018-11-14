Get your Startup Alley exhibitor table for Disrupt Berlin 2018

It’s just two weeks until Disrupt Berlin 2018 kicks off for two full days dedicated to the early-stage startup universe. On 29-30 November, you’ll have a front row seat to the most innovative and exciting companies, thought leaders and technologies across Europe and beyond.

Why not shine a spotlight on your startup? Buy a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, display your brilliance to the world and forge invaluable connections. The Startup Alley exposition floor is a veritable breeding ground of opportunity.

Opportunity doesn’t come for free, but this one comes at a great price. Your Startup Alley Exhibitor Package (€1,065 including VAT) consists of a one-day exhibit table, CrunchMatch (our free business-networking service), all Disrupt stages and two Founder passes. And here’s what else you get for your cold, hard Euros.

You’ll exhibit alongside hundreds of other early-stage startups, including our TC Top Picks. And in the process, you’ll place your company in the path of more than 2,000 attendees and 200 media outlets who stream through the Alley. It’s the perfect spot to find new customers, score invaluable media attention and meet future investors.

Startup Alley’s a non-stop networking event that generates leads, connections and possibilities. But don’t take our word for it. Hear what these three founders have to say about their experience exhibiting in Startup Alley.

“We met so many people in Startup Alley, and we got to demo our technology in front of hundreds of attendees. It was a chance to meet startups we might work with and potential investors. Building those relationships was very helpful.” — Caleb John, CEO, Cedar Robotics.

“We got fantastic coverage in Engadget, which was really valuable. Coverage is the lifeblood of a startup. Cash at the beginning of the start-up journey is difficult to come by, and an article from a credible organization can help push things in the right direction.” — Luke Heron, CEO, TestCard.

“Exhibiting in Startup Alley is the best training ground for early-stage startup founders, and it was a game-changer for us. We received more insight into our product development process, and we engaged with media and potential investors. It’s a tremendous opportunity to grow.” — David Hall, co-founder, Park and Diamond.

Disrupt Berlin 2018 takes place on 29-30 November. Don’t miss your chance to step into the spotlight. Buy your Startup Alley Exhibitor Package today. We’ll see you on the expo floor!